Local

Pink-haired prowler? Renton Police are looking for this woman

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News
Suspected car prowler in Renton
By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Do you recognize this woman? Renton police are hoping her pink hair may jog someone’s memory.

She is accused of prowling cars on Renton Center Way on Nov. 2.

Officers say they found one victim’s items inside a stolen SUV, as well as drug paraphernalia, a gun and a stolen license place.

If you know the woman in the photo, you’re asked to contact Detective Willet at bwillet@rentonwa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read