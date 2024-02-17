Pilot walks away after plane has ‘uncontrolled impact’ in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Emergency responders from multiple departments rescued a pilot who crashed a plane north of Paine Field just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say only one person was in the Cessna 150 aircraft when it had an “uncontrolled impact with terrain.”

The pilot then walked away from the crash and refused medical treatment.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and Paine Field has returned to its normal operations.

“Great work by all!” said an Everett Fire spokesperson.

Yesterday evening, we joined other mutual aid partners &!assisted @MukilteoFire @Local_3482 & law enforcement to rescue a pilot whose Cessna 150 aircraft had an uncontrolled impact with terrain in a wooded area north of Paine Field.

