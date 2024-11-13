Pike Place Market’s Magic in the Market returns

SEATTLE — Pike Place Market’s 29th Annual Magic in the Market returns on Small Business Saturday Nov. 30, offering holiday spirit and fun to Seattle.

The celebration is the perfect time to get started on your holiday shopping while supporting some of the Market’s 500 small businesses.

There’s also fun for the whole family. Make memories with free Santa photos, live music, crafts, cookie decorating, and other activities. Then there’s the iconic Market lighting ceremony, with Santa leading the countdown to the enchanting moment that lights up the whole market.

The activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, with the Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 6 p.m.

For a list of activities and events, visit this link.





