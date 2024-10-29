Pike Place Market announces new executive director

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market has announced their new executive director after an extensive national search.

Rachel Ligtenberg is set to join the Pike Place team as the executive director of the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA) starting Nov. 1.

Ligtenberg has decades of experience in leadership roles and boasts an extensive 30-year career with REI. She also brings a “lifetime of experience in community and non-profit board service,” serving on both the Western National Park Association board and Seattle’s Associated Recreation Council board.

In a statement, Ligtenberg says she’s honored and humbled to join the team.

“I have a deep commitment to preserving the market’s rich history while finding new and innovative ways to engage our diverse local community and the thousands of visitors from around the world,” she said.

According to Pike Place Market, “Ligtenberg’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Pike Place Market embarks on the implementation of its Master Plan, which includes new strategies for engaging the community, supporting local businesses, and ensuring the Market remains a vibrant destination for generations to come.”

Both the Market and Ligtenberg hope this new appointment will continue to steer Pike Place Market towards its vision of serving as the thriving “Soul of Seattle.”

