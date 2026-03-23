Pierce Transit rolls out expanded bus routes, more frequent service

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Starting Sunday, commuters in Pierce County will see improved public transit options as Pierce Transit rolls out expanded bus routes and more frequent service.

The changes come as the region experiences rapid population growth, along with a noticeable increase in transit ridership. The agency says these changes are in response to rider feedback.

Beginning March 29, Pierce Transit will implement several updates aimed at improving efficiency and accessibility. One of the most significant changes is the expansion of the Stream Community Line. Currently running from Spanaway to Tacoma Dome Station, the route will now extend farther into downtown Tacoma, continuing on to Commerce Street Station on weekdays.

Route 1 will also see major improvements, with 8 additional northbound and 10 additional southbound trips added to its weekday schedule. The route, which runs from Tacoma Community College to Spanaway, will soon operate every 15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Route 3 riders can also expect more frequent service, while several other routes will receive minor schedule adjustments. Some of these changes are designed to better align bus schedules with school bell times, making transit more convenient for students.

“We have a plan called our bus system recovery plan in progress. We will be completing phase two of that six phase plan, and it’s a plan that in large part is based on feedback from our community and our customers,” said Penny Grellier, communications director and public information officer for Pierce Transit. “We’re really happy to be able to roll out the changes on March 29th because they are in direct response to feedback from the community for more frequent service.”

Grellier said these improvements mark a return to pre-pandemic service levels — a milestone the agency hopes will make commuting faster and more reliable for residents across the county.

The expanded service is set to begin early next week, offering a smoother commute for thousands of daily riders. For more information about specific schedule changes, visit the Pierce Transit website.

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