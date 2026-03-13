Pierce Transit offering free rides to warming centers, shelters through Sunday

With cold temperatures in the forecast through the weekend, Pierce Transit is offering free rides to warming centers and shelter locations.

Pierce Transit says they are partnering with Pierce County Human Services to provide free bus, Runner, and SHUTTLE paratransit (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to local warming centers and shelters.

The free rides to warming centers and shelters are in effect through the close of Pierce Transit’s service on Sunday, Mar. 15.

The free round-trips are available throughout the day and evening for passengers who tell the driver they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter.

Shelters are open in many Pierce County locations, including Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Parkland, and Gig Harbor.

For more information on shelters, click here.

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