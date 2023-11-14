Pierce Transit launches new on-demand Runner service in Puyallup area

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A new on-demand service launched in the Puyallup area on Tuesday that aims to fill everyday transportation needs for those who live in places without many bus routes.

Trips on the Runner service can be booked with the new Pierce Transit Runner app or by calling 253-581-8000 and pressing option 4. Riders will select a pickup and destination location within the zone.

The service provides quick connections with existing bus and train service, according to Pierce Transit, and increases access to work and school, recreation and entertainment options, and ensures riders are loaded and unloaded in safe locations.

The zone for the Puyallup Runner includes the Puyallup city limits and parts of South Hill from the Puyallup River to 128th Street East, and from Shaw Road East to Ninth Street Southwest. It includes Puyallup Station, South Hill Park & Ride, and South Hill Mall Transit Center, where riders can make local and regional transit connections.

The service runs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs the same as a bus trip. Daily and 30-day passes are accepted, and your fare can be paid using ORCA, the Transit app, or a paper pass.

It’s $2 for an adult, $1 for those eligible for discounted fares, and free for riders 18 and younger with a Youth ORCA card or a valid student ID.

The Puyallup Runner adds to existing Runner zones in Parkland/Spanaway/Midland, Ruston, Tideflats, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

