Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assistant fired after felony domestic violence charges

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An office assistant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was fired Wednesday after the employee was charged with two felony offenses relating to an argument with her mother.

The unnamed employee was an office assistant with the sheriff’s office’s sex crimes unit, charged with residential burglary and malicious mischief with a domestic violence enhancement, both felony offenses.

Two felony charges prompt immediate termination of PCSO employee

On Nov. 10, Tacoma police responded to a domestic violence dispute and destruction of property between a mother and daughter, according to charging documents obtained by The Tacoma News Tribune.

After officers arrived, they spoke to a female who claimed her 43-year-old daughter had recently left after an argument between the two.

The daughter was reportedly being verbally abusive and was tossing items around the kitchen. The daughter also smashed the screen of her mother’s cellphone.

The argument led to the mother telling the daughter to leave and threatening to call 911. The daughter dared her mother to contact the authorities, and the mother did, so the daughter left.

Officers located the daughter at another address in the city, where she was arrested and later booked into the Pierce County Jail. The daughter was arraigned on Wednesday and was ordered not to have contact with her mother.

Hours after the arraignment, PCSO reviewed the incident. Under department policy and standards of conduct, the employee was terminated, effective Wednesday.

“The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office holds all employees, sworn and civilian, to the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” PCSO stated in a release. “The public places immense trust in our office, and we take that responsibility seriously. Any behavior that undermines that trust will be addressed swiftly and transparently.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group