Pierce County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about phone scams

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department issued a fraud alert on Wednesday to remind people not to fall for phone scams.

Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies will never ask you for money, gift cards, debit or credit card information, bitcoin or even gold in connection with a parking ticket, warrant, jury duty, or criminal case.

Believe it or not, deputies have seen all of those forms of payment requested in such scams.

“Honestly, we’re not going to call you to barter over your freedom,” Moss said in a YouTube video.

While deputies may call someone to tell them to turn themselves in, there is no way to purchase a “get out of jail free card,” or pay your way out of jury duty.

Deputies said they have seen too many people get sucked in by phone scams. Once the thief has you on the line, they can be quite convincing and will do anything to keep you on the line, then talk you through the whole payment process.

Their only goal is to get away with your money or personal information leading to your bank account.

By the time you hang up and realize you’ve been tricked, it’s too late.

If you don’t believe you are speaking to a deputy, hang up and call the non-emergency number: 253-287-4455 or PCSD directly to verify that a deputy is trying to contact you.

Please don’t call 911 to report such a phone call. The lines need to be kept open for emergency calls.

