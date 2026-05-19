Pierce County Sheriff warns of gas tank thefts as high fuel prices fuel a new crime wave

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers of attempted gas tank thefts after an incident was reported in Spanaway.

When a deputy was called to 225th Street Court E. in Spanaway, “a hole could be seen punched in the gas tank, and plastic containers filled with fuel were left behind by the suspect,” according to Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto.

With gas prices high, Cappetto said these crimes are becoming more common — and costly.

Deputies recommend parking in secure or well-lit areas and using surveillance cameras when possible.

“We understand gas prices are high right now, and these types of crimes can cost a victim thousands of dollars in damages,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department stated. “We encourage people to park in garages, fenced areas, or park in well-lit parking lots with surveillance cameras to deter from these types of crimes.”

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