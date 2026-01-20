Pierce County shelter at capacity from recent surge of stray dogs

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An animal shelter in Pierce County is asking the public for help after a surge of stray dogs has come into their care.

Metro Animal Services serves as the main animal shelter for Puyallup, Sumner, Bonney Lake, Pacific, Edgewood, Algona, and Milton.

The shelter posted on their Facebook page saying that they are at capacity. In the post, they featured four dogs that were recently found.

One was found at 130th Street Court East in Puyallup. Another was found on Seventh Street Southeast in Puyallup. The third was picked up at the intersection of Milton Way and Eighth Street East in Edgewood, and the last was found on Fourth Avenue Southeast in Pacific.

“See a pup on here that was found in your neighborhood? Please share their information on your community social media pages,” staff asked.

