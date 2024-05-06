Pierce County seeks local artists for beautification program

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Arts Commission (PCAC) is in search of local artists to participate in the beautification of communities through their traffic signal box art.

“We are thrilled to continue this successful program with a renewed call for artwork,” Kari Rinn, arts specialist for the Pierce County Economic Development Department said.

Both professional and amateur artists, 18 years old and current Pierce County residents, are encouraged to submit up to three designs through Thursday, June 20 at 4 p.m.

Selected artists will be paid $500 per box design.

An informational session will be held via Zoom on Thursday, May 9, at 4 p.m.

For guidelines and to access the application, artists can visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/Arts.









©2024 Cox Media Group