Pierce County to pay jurors $100 in pilot program

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It pays to be a juror in Pierce County.

According to Washington Courts, a pilot program launched today, that will pay people who appear for jury duty at the County-City building $100 per day plus mileage reimbursement.

This includes Pierce County District Court, Superior Court, and Tacoma Municipal Court.

The pay is a significant jump from the $10 typically given to jurors, which hasn’t been increased since 1959.

The goal of the program is to see if higher pay will increase juror participation and diversity on the jury by alleviating some of the financial strain.

A statewide juror demographic survey completed by Seattle University and the Minority and Justice Commission found that combined household income was a big reason potential jurors could not participate.

Each juror will be asked to complete a survey on the impact the extra pay had on their experience.

The surveys will also measure demographic changes.

The pilot program will conclude in May 2025.

The Supreme Court Minority and Justice Commission expects to present a report on the findings to the 2026 legislature.

The legislature appropriated nearly $1.6 million to Pierce County for the seven-month pay pilot, paying for $90 of the $100 daily rate for jurors, while the county continues to pay for the remaining $10.

