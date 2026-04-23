Pierce County to hold lahar evacuation drill today

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Communities across East Pierce County will participate in a coordinated regional lahar evacuation exercise on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in order to prepare students, schools, and emergency responders for a potential volcanic hazard from Mount Rainier.

What is a lahar?

A lahar is a fast-moving flow of water, mud, rock, and debris that originates on a volcano. The USGS predicts that a lahar event from Mount Rainier could occur in the next 500 to 1,000 years. If an eruption and lahar were to occur, experts say it could put thousands of lives at risk in the Puyallup River Valley and surrounding communities.

Evacuation drill details

The full-scale exercise, taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., will involve students and staff from multiple school districts in Puyallup, Sumner, Bonney Lake, Orting, Buckley, Carbonado, and Wilkeson.

Participants will practice walking established evacuation routes to designated safe areas, while schools outside the hazard zone will conduct shelter-in-place drills.

During the exercise, Emergency Operations Centers in participating jurisdictions will be activated to support coordination, communication, and safety monitoring across more than 50 facilities.

Reminder! Today is the lahar evacuation drill. This important drill will affect traffic on main routes including Main and Valley. More details: https://t.co/oLy4QihpZv pic.twitter.com/92wwVqxLZU — Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) April 23, 2026

Here’s why

“The safety of our community starts with preparation,” said Scott Engle, Chief of the Puyallup Police Department. “This exercise ensures that students and staff understand evacuation procedures and are ready to respond quickly in the event of a real emergency.”

Kirstin Hofmann, the City’s Emergency Manager, emphasized the importance of readiness. “This exercise is about more than a single day; it’s an opportunity to practice lifesaving actions in a controlled environment while building a culture of preparedness. By working together across agencies and jurisdictions, we’re strengthening our ability to respond quickly and effectively to protect our community.”

The primary goals of the exercise include:

• Ensuring the safety and accountability of all participants

• Practicing coordinated evacuation of students and staff on foot

• Maintaining traffic control and safe travel routes during the drill

• Strengthening communication and coordination among partner agencies

There's a lahar drill this morning in East Pierce County. Some communities may see drones overhead tracking student movement. Please don't call 911. Learn more at https://t.co/TkIvfj1S8R — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) April 23, 2026

What should community members expect?

Community members can expect increased pedestrian activity, particularly in downtown areas and along evacuation routes, as thousands of students participate. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution near schools and crosswalks during the exercise window.

While the drill is limited to students and staff, residents are encouraged to use this opportunity to review their own emergency plans. Preparing for a lahar, or any disaster, includes identifying evacuation routes, signing up for emergency alerts, and assembling a household emergency kit.

The last drill was held in 2024, and more than 45,000 students across multiple school districts participated, making it the largest lahar evacuation exercise in the world.

For more information about the regional lahar evacuation exercise and preparedness resources, visit: laharexercise.com

Information provided by the Washington Emergency Management Department and the City of Puyallup

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