Pierce County driver with 5-year-old passenger allegedly hits and kills pedestrian

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver allegedly killed a pedestrian and then hit another car before coming to a stop in a parking lot in Pierce County.

Around 9:30 p.m. a 26-year-old woman from Tacoma was traveling northbound on State Route 7 toward 208th Street East in lane one, according to Washington State Patrol.

A five-year-old girl from Spanaway was also in the car.

A 47-year-old woman from Lakewood was walking northbound on State Route 7 approaching 208th Street East in lane one of two.

WSP said the 26-year-old woman hit and killed the 47-year-old woman.

The 47-year-old woman died at the scene.

The 26-year-old woman then left the road and turned into a parking lot, allegedly hitting a parked car.

She was then taken to St. Joseph Hospital and is being charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and child endangerment.

Her 5-year-old passenger was taken to Mary Bridge Hospital.

The road was blocked for nearly six hours.

©2023 Cox Media Group