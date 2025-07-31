Pierce County deputy returns home after assisting with Texas flood recovery

After assisting with rescue efforts in the deadly Texas floods earlier this month, a Pierce County Deputy has returned home, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputy Stewart joined the Washington Task Force on July 11 after flooding in Kerr County and the surrounding area left at least 136 people dead, including 27 young campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp.

In photos posted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Stewart documented his time in Texas working with teams from all over the world, including from Mexico and the Czech Republic.

"Our hearts go out to all that were affected by the floods and those who tragically lost their lives in this event. Welcome home, Deputy Stewart," PCSO said.

