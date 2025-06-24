Pierce County deputies open fire on suspect after attempted arson at Tacoma fuel station

A man known to local law enforcement for previous burglaries was reportedly trying to set fire to a fuel station in Tacoma Monday evening, leading to a short pursuit and an officer-involved shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the PetroCard Pacific Pride fuel station at 11002 Pacific Avenue South after 911 callers reported a man breaking items and throwing them around.

Additional calls indicated the man was using a torch and trying to set fire to the building.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect, who took off heading south.

A brief pursuit followed, ending near the intersection of 112th Street South and C Street South, where shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed who fired the shots or how many rounds were discharged.

The condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

A responding deputy may have been injured during the incident. Tacoma Fire Department crews were called to the scene to assist.

An investigation is underway.

KIRO 7 News has sent a team to the scene to gather more information.

