Pierce County deputies chase who they think is rape, kidnapping suspect but find someone else

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were after a rape and kidnapping suspect on Monday but found someone else.

The chase ended with a crash at 38th and G Street in Tacoma.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the chase started when the suspect, who deputies thought was connected to a rape and kidnapping, wouldn’t stop driving a stolen car.

Deputies found out it was not the suspect they were looking for but found out the driver had a warrant out for vehicular assault.

The driver now also faces DUI, hit and run, and felony eluding charges.

The driver of the car that was hit in the crash is pregnant and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicular assault suspect was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

