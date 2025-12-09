Pierce County deputies bust family-run illegal marijuana grow operation, 2K plants seized

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Over the weekend, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took down a major marijuana grow operation.

Investigators said it was a family-run illegal drug enterprise. Deputies said seven members of one family ran the operation out of three family homes, all in the South Hill, Puyallup, and Spanaway areas.

Three search warrants were served at the three different locations: the 8100 block of 113th Street Court E., the 22000 block of 45th Avenue E., and the 7500 block of 184th Street E.

Thousands of marijuana plants, cash seized in 3 search warrants

Inside each location, large grow operations were found. More than 2,000 plants were confiscated, along with all the materials used to run the operations, more than $16,000 in cash, and two guns were confiscated along with vehicles.

“588-growing plants at one location and one of the second locations had 1572-growing plants with 42 pounds of bud that were confiscated,” said Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto. “There were search warrants that were served on three homes associated with the illegal grow. Seven adults were arrested.”

Those family members arrested range in age from 36 to 70 years old. Police also confiscated 15 thousand dollars in cash, vehicles, and at least one handgun.

Police said they seldom find illegal marijuana grow operations anymore, as it is, of course, legal here in Washington.

“I think the biggest thing we want to bring attention to is that marijuana is legal in Washington state, but operating illegally under certain operating conditions is illegal and can be dangerous. The issue we’re dealing with these marijuana grows is that it brings a lot of other criminal activity with them because they are illegal,” Deputy Cappetto said.

