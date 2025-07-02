Pierce County deputies break up street racing in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested several people for street racing in Tacoma over the weekend.

It was overnight Saturday at East 11th Street and East Alexander Avenue.

Deputies say around 100 people were involved in an intersection takeover.

“They described everything from reckless driving, doughnuts, driving off at high rates of speed, people standing around filming the events, people hanging out of windows,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto.

A witness says a fire was burning in the middle of the road while racers did donuts in the intersection.

When deputies showed up, people scattered.

Deputies tried pulling over one car, but the driver took off, leading to a chase onto Highway 509.

It ended with the driver crashing into the guardrail and another car and deputies arrested four men inside the car they were after.

Cappetto says street racing is typically more frequent as the weather warms up.

It’s a growing problem in Pierce County – serious enough that the state is helping fund a task force.

“Because this has been such a problem over the last few years, the state has set aside grant money specifically for hiring deputies to shut down these events. They’re not welcome in Pierce County. This isn’t a game for us and we will chase them, we’ll impound their cars, we’ll arrest them,” said Cappetto.

The four men arrested are now facing felony and misdemeanor street racing charges.

