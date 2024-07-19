Pierce County cat crisis among reasons animal shelter is spread thin

Tacoma, Wash. — Animal shelters are being pushed to their limits across Western Washington.

Inside the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce Country, sometimes as many as five pups share a kennel space.

“Early July is kind of a notoriously busy time for animal shelters. Especially ours,” says Lauren Green with Tacoma Humane.

The first half of this month brought 495 animals to their shelter space in need of adoption.

“The rising cost of living certainly puts folks in a difficult position, of caring for themselves and providing for their pets,” says Green.

A 2023 Market Watch report highlights the growing expense of pet ownership. The report found the average lifetime cost of owning a dog is nearly $30,000.

Meanwhile, Pierce County and the Humane Society are facing a cat crisis. The Humane Society estimates more than 130,000 unowned cats roam Pierce County alone. Many cats, each day, make their way to the Humane Society.

The cat crisis is linked to a need for more spay and neuter resources. Currently the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce Country is raising money for a mobile pet unit to target local cat colonies, by providing spay and neuter services.

In addition to donations, the Humane Society is also asking for more community help; through volunteering, fostering, or adoption.

The need for animal services remains urgent in Tacoma.

“As one of very few open admission adoption centers here in Washington state, I mean as soon as an animal is adopted, their kennel is quickly filled with another animal in desperate need of our services,” says Green.

©2024 Cox Media Group