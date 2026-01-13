Pierce Co. woman’s partner accused of pointing 2 guns at her father before stealing his car

ANDERSON ISLAND, Wash. — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner’s father before following him and stealing his car.

Pierce County deputies responded to the Anderson Island Grocery store on Jan. 11 when the victim called to report the situation.

He told deputies that he was picking up his adult daughter and her children to take them out of a domestic violence situation. When he arrived at a home to pick his daughter and grandchildren up, the man came out of the home with a gun in both hands, according to deputies.

When the victim tried to drive off with his daughter and grandkids, the suspect tried to stop them by jumping on top of the vehicle.

The victims went to the grocery store to get help.

According to deputies, the suspect followed them to the grocery store. When the man tried into run into the store for help, the suspect assaulted him, took his jacket with his car keys inside, and left the parking lot in the man’s car.

The woman and her kids were not in the car when the suspect allegedly stole it.

The suspect was arrested at a nearby park without incident.

Deputies said he was arrested for strong-arm robbery, weapons intimidation and felony harassment.

