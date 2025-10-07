Pierce Co deputies: Man arrested for trying to pull over cars with blue flashing lights

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — Pierce County deputies arrested a man for possible impersonation of a police officer after he allegedly tried to pull people over in a car with blue flashing lights.

A deputy pulled the 24-year-old over earlier in the day for the same thing, warning he could be arrested for impersonation.

Hours later, that same deputy saw the same driver using the blue lights.

This time, the car with the blue lights was pulling someone over.

The driver was immediately arrested during this contact, deputies said.

