Pierce Co. blood program credited with saving 19-year-old logger’s life after accident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 19-year-old logger is praising a blood transfusion that ended up saving his life.

“I was blown away when I learned the blood transfusion kept me alive,” Will said. “It made me realize how important it is for people to donate blood.”

On Aug. 15, the 19-year-old was hit by a falling tree while working in the woods. Despite his severe injuries, he managed to crawl to safety before his partner and first responders reached him.

“I was blown away when I learned the blood transfusion kept me alive,” Will said. “It made me realize how important it is for people to donate blood.”

On August 15, 2025, Will was struck by a falling tree while working in the woods. Despite his severe injuries, he managed to crawl to safety before his partner and first responders reached him.

Firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue quickly assessed his condition, called for an airlift, and began advanced treatment in the field.

In the medic unit, he received a whole blood transfusion, an intervention that, according to Airlift Northwest and the Tacoma General trauma team, made the difference between life and death.

Launched in January 2025, the Pierce County Blood Program equips fire department units with blood, allowing medical services officers to deliver hospital-level care before patients ever arrive at the emergency department.

Since its launch, the program has provided more than 70 transfusions, with over half of those going to trauma patients like Will.

The program is a partnership between Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Tacoma Fire Department, Bloodworks Northwest, MultiCare, and the MultiCare Health Foundation.

©2025 Cox Media Group