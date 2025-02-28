Pickup truck crashes into Seattle petroleum business

SEATTLE — A Seattle business is working to rebuild after a pickup truck came barreling through a wall in the middle of the night on Wednesday.

Seattle Police say that a driver fell asleep at the wheel and woke up to the crash.

It happened at ‘Maxum Petroleum’ near Seattle’s Pier 15.

“People do crash into buildings quite often. It happens,” says Detective Eric Muñoz with Seattle Police.

Employees of ‘Maxum Petroleum’ tell KIRO 7 that there were workers inside the building at the time of the crash. They also confirm that there’s petroleum stored nearby, which is highly flammable.

“Luckily nothing serious happened. It just seemed to be structural damage to the business itself,” says Det. Muñoz. He calls the crash an unfortunate accident.





