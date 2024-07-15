Photos released of Silverdale bank robbery suspect

On Monday afternoon, Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies released photos of a bank robbery suspect.

The man in pictures is accused of robbing a Silverdale bank near the 2400 block of Northwest Bucklin Hill Road.

Anyone who sees someone matching the photos is asked to call 911 immediately.

Authorities will provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE at 2:45 PM Photos of the bank robbery suspect are now available. Anyone who has seen someone matching these... Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 15, 2024

