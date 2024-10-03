Philippine Airlines launches direct Manila to Seattle route

SEATTLE, Wash. — Travelers can now fly nonstop from Seattle to Manila, Philippines.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) announced that Philippine Airlines is offering three weekly flights—Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The 14-hour flights from Seattle to Manila leave at 11:40 p.m., and the 11.5-hour return flights leave at 10:40 p.m. Manila time.

The inaugural flight was welcomed into SEA Airport late Wednesday evening.

Manila is SEA’s latest international connection.

Travelers out of SEA now have 54 service options to 34 international destinations on 28 different airlines.

According to the news release from SEA, Washington is home to one of the nation’s largest Filipino populations.

“As a vital gateway to Asia, this destination is especially meaningful for many Filipino Americans in the Northwest,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho.

“It not only makes it easier for families to connect and reunite but also opens up wonderful opportunities to strengthen our business and tourism ties with the Philippines.

