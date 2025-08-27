Pfizer lays off 100 employees in Bothell, cites growth in automation, efficiency

BOTHELL, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Pfizer announced it will lay off 100 workers at the former Seagen campus in Bothell.

The pharmaceutical company cited its advancements in productivity and efficiency, achieved through automation, as the reason for the layoffs. Pfizer representatives stated that the company is relying more on digital technology and automation.

“All job-related decisions have and will be made with transparency, compassion, and respect, and in compliance with applicable laws,” a spokesperson told The Seattle Times. “Pfizer does not take these changes lightly.”

Pfizer vacated the 61,000-square-foot office building at the Bothell campus before the layoffs were announced.

Pfizer acquired Seagen, previously known as Seattle Genetics, for $43 billion in 2023, before shutting down construction on Seagen’s 270,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Everett. Pfizer laid off 119 former Seagen employees in 2024.

In total, Pfizer employs approximately 1,500 people in the Seattle area.

According to The Seattle Times, Pfizer earned $63.6 billion in revenue last year, representing a 7% year-over-year increase.

