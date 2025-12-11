Pet-friendly shelters in WA for families escaping floodwaters

The American Red Cross has several shelters open for families and their pets.

“When we say everyone is welcome, we truly mean it. That’s including families of cats, puppies, and, of course, their humans,” they shared online.

Here are the shelters currently open for anyone needing a safe, warm place to stay:

14422 Meridian Ave E., Puyallup, WA 98375 Pierce County

Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 4H Building: 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe, WA 98272

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2190 Jackson Hwy, Chehalis, WA 98532

New Community Church, 21401 244th Ave. SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Packwood Community Hall, 12935 US 12, Randle, WA 98377

Volunteer disaster responders are arriving today from Oregon and California to help with the historic flooding in Washington.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency and 300 members of the National Guard are coming to help with efforts, too.

The governor is anticipating that upwards of 100,000 Washingtonians may need to evacuate.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have declared Pinpoint Alert Days through at least Thursday because of the aftermath of the atmospheric river.

For the latest on the forecast, please click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group