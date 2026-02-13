Person spotted clinging to back of moving ambulance on I-90 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A desperate attempt for a free ride turned into a dangerous incident when a person was seen riding on the back of a moving ambulance in Spokane on Wednesday.

At approximately 4 a.m., the person was clutching to the back of the ambulance as it traveled eastbound on I-90 near the Hamilton Street exit, according to The Spokesman-Review.

“This type of incident is extremely rare for AMR, and the safety of our patients, our crews, and the public is always our top priority,” Amy Link of Spokane AMR said in a written statement. “Upon becoming aware, our crew immediately pulled over safely and notified our dispatch center as soon as possible. Washington State Patrol was contacted, and the individual left before they arrived. We do not have any information to share about the individual.”

Video pictures Spokane man riding on the back of ambulance

Video footage captured the incident, in which nearby cars flashed their lights to alert the driver of the emergency vehicle.

Once the ambulance became aware of the unwanted passenger, the driver turned on its emergency lights and slowly moved over to the shoulder.

