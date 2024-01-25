Person running across I-90 in Bellevue after crash hit, killed by car

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A person running across eastbound Interstate 90 near West Lake Sammamish Parkway in Bellevue was hit and killed by a car late Wednesday.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, at around midnight, a driver was involved in a crash in the westbound lanes.

They then ran across the eastbound lanes and were hit by a car, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver who hit the person stopped to help and cooperated with officers. They were evaluated for signs of being under the influence and it was determined that they were not impaired.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours.





