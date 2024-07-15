Person rescued after jumping from bridge at Moulton Falls Park in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday, crews from the Clark County Fire District and North County EMS and called about an injured person at the Moulton Falls Regional Park in Yacolt, Washington.

Crews were notified that the man was injured after jumping from “the bridge area.”

When they arrived the man was still in the water but was being helped by others that were at the park.

Clark County Fire District requested assistance from other emergency services because of the challenges from these types of injuries at this location.

An inflatable raft was used to reach the rocky area beneath the bridge where the man was securely placed on a backboard, placed on the raft and removed from the water.

Once out of the water, the man had to be wheeled away from the river to a nearby trail to a waiting ambulance.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but remained conscious, according to Clark County Fire District 13.

This is the second injury that has occurred at Moulton Fall Regional Park and the crew attributed it to the increased risk of jumping from those heights.

