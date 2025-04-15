Person pulled from Lake Washington after car reportedly goes into water

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A person was taken to Harborview Medical Center after their vehicle may have gone into the waters of Lake Washington.

Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR) reported the incident around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to EFR, search and rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the water off the Mercer Island Boat Launch off Frontage Road, under the I-90 bridge.

Rescue divers with EFR, Bellevue and Kirkland Fire Departments, along with Mercer Island Police, were able to get the person out of the water.

The condition of the person taken to Harborview is unknown.

It’s unclear how the person and/or their vehicle ended up in the water.

KIRO 7 has reached out to EFR for more information.





