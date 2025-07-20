Person stabbed multiple times in attack near South Seattle

Seattle police arrested a suspect following a stabbing that left one person with life-threatening injuries Sunday in the Rainier Valley, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South and found a person suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said they recovered the knife used in the attack and took the suspect into custody.

Officials have not released details about what led to the stabbing or the identities of those involved.

