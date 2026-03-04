Person killed in head-on crash involving Jefferson Transit bus; multiple injuries

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a Jefferson Transit bus on Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. on Beaver Valley Road at Highway 104 in Jefferson County, near Port Ludlow.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but troopers reported it as a head-on collision.

Washington State Patrol said that Jefferson Transit was not at fault, but did not provide additional information.

One person was killed and another was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

That portion of Highway 104 will be closed in both directions for several hours while troopers investigate.

