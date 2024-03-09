Local

Person killed after tree falls on their vehicle in Issaquah

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A person is dead after a tree fell on their vehicle in Issaquah Saturday morning.

At about 11:51 a.m, Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to a tree on a vehicle near the corner of Southeast May Valley Road and Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast.

A photo posted by the fire department showed a tree partially in the road, with a firetruck parked next to it.

The incident was being investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

