Person killed after tree falls on their vehicle in Issaquah

A person is dead after a tree fell on their vehicle in Issaquah Saturday morning.

At about 11:51 a.m, Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to a tree on a vehicle near the corner of Southeast May Valley Road and Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast.

A photo posted by the fire department showed a tree partially in the road, with a firetruck parked next to it.

The incident was being investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

EF&R is responding to a tree onto a vehicle on SE May Valley RD / Issaquah Hobart RD SE. This is a fatality incident and will be under investigation by KCSO pic.twitter.com/HFd9Www5yE — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) March 9, 2024

