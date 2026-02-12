Person of interest detained after body found near Mason County lake

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Mason County detectives are investigating after a body was found near Collins Lake on Wednesday night.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded to the Collins Lake area at around 9 p.m. after someone reported an “unconscious subject.”

Arriving deputies found the subject, and detectives were soon called in to begin a death investigation.

The sheriff’s office shared these details with the public overnight and confirmed that a person of interest had been detained in connection with this incident.

At this time, deputies say there are no additional threats to the public.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says that while they can’t share any more information at this time, updates will be provided when possible.

