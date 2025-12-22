Person dies after falling through glass at Emerald Queen Casino

TACOMA, Wash. — One person has died after falling through glass at the Emerald Queen Casino this weekend.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, their crew first responded to the call at 9:19 p.m. on Saturday.

The caller reported that someone had fallen through the glass on an upper floor near the escalators at the casino along East R St.

Responding firefighters identified the person as dead upon arrival and took a second patient with minor injuries to a local hospital.

Puyallup Tribal PD is investigating the incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group