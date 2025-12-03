Local

Person dies after crash near Grand Mound and car catches on fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person has died after crashing on I-5, and the car caught on fire.

It happened on northbound I-5 near Grand Mound.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the person was pulled from the car and died on the scene.

A firetruck at the scene was also hit by a semi-truck.

“Please keep your eyes on the road if you’re proceeding through the area so we can avoid any further incidents and delays,” troopers asked.

Part of the road is blocked but drivers are getting by in the left two lanes.

No word on what caused the initial crash or how long it’ll take for the road to reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash is causing several mile backups.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

