Person dies after crash near Grand Mound and car catches on fire

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person has died after crashing on I-5, and the car caught on fire.

It happened on northbound I-5 near Grand Mound.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the person was pulled from the car and died on the scene.

A firetruck at the scene was also hit by a semi-truck.

“Please keep your eyes on the road if you’re proceeding through the area so we can avoid any further incidents and delays,” troopers asked.

It has been verified that the vehicle involved in this collision only had a single occupant. All personnel on scene are safe with no reports of injuries from the fire engine-semi truck collision. Thanks to @wsdot_tacoma and @wspd5pio for their assistance on scene. pic.twitter.com/Var9xCemW5 — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) December 3, 2025

Part of the road is blocked but drivers are getting by in the left two lanes.

No word on what caused the initial crash or how long it’ll take for the road to reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash is causing several mile backups.

🚨Heads up NB I-5 travelers🚨



A collision at MP 88 near Grand Mound is blocking a lane. Traffic is moving slowly through the left two lanes, and backups are stretching a few miles near the Lewis Co. line. Expect delays. https://t.co/2lpLnHGUy4 pic.twitter.com/9EbWQzEWIH — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) December 3, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

