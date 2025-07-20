Person dies after being pulled from Lake Washington, officials say

A person pulled from Lake Washington Saturday died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, according to Seattle Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded at around 5:08 p.m. to a water rescue call near the 4100 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South.

Firefighters arrived at the shoreline and boarded a private vessel to reach the person, who had been reported in the water and in distress.

Rescuers were able to bring the individual onto the boat and transport them to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

Despite attempts to revive the person, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has been turned over to the Seattle Police Department for further investigation.

No additional details about the victim have been released.

