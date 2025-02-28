Person dead after police pursuit and crash in Gig Harbor

One person is dead after a police pursuit in Gig Harbor stemming from a stolen property case on Tuesday.

When Mason County Sheriff’s deputies were making contact, the suspect got in their car and stuck a detective’s vehicle while leaving the scene.

Police pursued the car and the fleeing vehicle collided with another car, killing the suspect and injuring their female passenger.

The driver of the uninvolved car also suffered minor injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the ongoing investigation.





