Perseids meteor shower peaks this week, but bright moon may limit viewing

The Perseids meteor shower, one of summer’s most anticipated night-sky events, reaches its peak early Wednesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society.

But experts warn that a bright moon could reduce the number of visible meteors.

Under ideal dark-sky conditions, the Perseids can produce between 60 and 100 meteors per hour, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This year, the moon will be about 84% full during the peak, likely cutting that number to 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

“This year I’m actually recommending that people go out a little bit later,” LaCoursiere said, noting that viewing conditions should improve about a week after the peak when the moon is less bright.

The Perseids remain active until Aug. 23, giving skywatchers additional chances to catch them.

The meteor shower comes from debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

As the Earth passes through this debris each year, particles enter the atmosphere at high speeds, heating up from air resistance and burning away.

The process can leave a brief glowing trail — the familiar “shooting star.”

No special equipment is needed to see meteors, but experts recommend finding a dark location away from artificial lights.

The best time to watch is during the early predawn hours when the moon is low and skies are clear.

Viewers are advised to keep their eyes off phones to better adjust to the dark.

The next major meteor shower after the Perseids is the Orionids, which peaks in late October.

