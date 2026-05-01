Perfect weather on tap for the opening of boating season in Seattle

SEATTLE — The opening of boating season ceremonies is Saturday, May 2, in Seattle’s Montlake Cut area. The weather for this annual event, which kicks off the region’s boating season, could not be more ideal.

The parade of boats and the Windermere Cup boat races, along with all the spectators, will enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures through the day.

Weather history for the opening of boating season

The history of weather for the opening of boating season has not been kind in recent years. Last year, a thick marine layer of clouds hovered over the event with a bit of drizzle. Temperatures warmed only to 57 degrees.

Looking back at all the opening of boating season days thus far this century, there have only been eight dates with no rainfall at all. Event celebrants have thoroughly enjoyed those years.

Rain has fallen on 14 event dates, with a trace of rainfall for the remaining 4 dates, much to the disappointment of those participating and attending the event.

The event in 2014 was a real soaker. Just over one and a third inches of rain fell on that first Saturday of May. In 2022, the event was another wet one, with just under a half inch of rain falling that day.

The average high temperature for the opening of boating season so far this century has been a cool 61.2 degrees. The warmest event day was 82 degrees in 2016. The coolest was just 51 degrees for a high temperature in 2008.

Other sunny, warm opening of boating season days included 76 degrees in 2004 and 77 degrees in 2013.

Ideal weather for this year’s event

This year’s weather for the opening of boating season on the Montlake Cut will offer another mostly sunny and warm day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s with a light northerly wind gusting up to 10 mph in the afternoon, nearly ideal for all the boating ceremony activities.

Warmest temperatures of the year thus far

Higher pressure aloft building into British Columbia will drive this period of spring sunshine and above-normal temperatures. The average high temperature moving into early May is in the lower 60s.

Developing low-level offshore flow toward the Pacific Ocean will warm temperatures well above normal Sunday into Monday. High temperatures across western Washington will rise well into the 70s, with a number of the usually warmer locations cracking the 80-degree mark for the first time this year.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), the warmest temperature so far this year was 74 degrees on April 19.

The low-level offshore flow is expected to taper off moving into the middle of next week, meaning temperatures will cool back into the upper 60s to mid-70s, still well above normal.

Next chance for rain?

Looking at longer-range weather charts, no significant rain is in sight moving into the second week of May. In fact, temperatures are expected to remain above normal through much of the first half of May, with 70-degree or better high temperatures forecast to be rather common.

The mountains

Outside of the slim chance of a late-day shower Saturday, the mountains are expected to also enjoy plenty of sunshine heading into next week. Freezing levels will be much higher than usual, exceeding 10,000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the 60s.

For those planning to enjoy the mountains this weekend and into next week, be sure to take along plenty of water and use sunscreen to avoid that early-season sunburn. Hats and sunglasses are also highly recommended.

Pollen count and warm sunny weather

For allergy sufferers, this extended period of warm sunshine is not the best news.

Tree pollen continues to dominate the overall pollen count right now, according to the Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center.

In the coming weeks, the tree pollen count will fall, but emerging grasses will move to the top of the pollen count list.

Average first 80-degree day

At SEA, the average first day of 80 degrees or better is May 20.

The warming temperatures under spring sunshine on Sunday and Monday have a great chance to beat that average first day of 80 degrees. And for the record, nearly all the record highs at SEA hit 80 degrees or better through the first half of May.

The one exception is a record high of 77 degrees set in 1992 on May 3. That date happens to be Sunday this year, and that record high temperature has a good chance to be broken.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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