Perfect weather for a perfect weekend: Your guide to all the sun-soaked fun

The end of the school year is here, and that means it is time to get after all the summer fun! By the way, congratulations to the class of 2026, and best of luck as you enter the working world.

Multiple summer street fairs

It’s going to be a perfect weekend for street fairs, and we’ve got a handful of them. Georgetown is hosting the Georgetown Carnival on Saturday, featuring interactive art, hands-on activities for the kids, an arts and goods vendor market, film screenings, art contests, a kitten petting zoo, and, not to mention, plenty of carnival games, live performances, and much more. The Georgetown Carnival is free to attend and starts at noon in the Georgetown Business District.

There’s also the monthly Beacon Arts Street Fair on Saturday at 11 in the plaza outside El Centro de la Raza, and the Meeker Days Festival in Puyallup runs through the weekend, featuring a car show, live music, a Saturday farmer’s market, and plenty of craft booths.

Maple Valley Days starts Friday and will be a weekend full of good food, diving dogs, carnival games, car shows, a World Cup watch party, and a soccer skills course to show off your stuff. Maple Valley Days is at Lake Wilderness Park and starts Friday at 4 p.m.

I don’t know about you, but I do know a lot of people who love to rock climb. At Camp Long this weekend, it is Mountain Fest, when Camp Long opens many of its programs to the public, including the high ropes course, rock climbing and bouldering, rappelling, nature walks, a scavenger hunt, and even a showcase of falconry! Mountain Fest is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Long.

Seattle Dragon Boat Festival

It will be a great weekend to be out on the water, and the Seattle Dragon Boat Festival will have a full day of boat races, both professional and amateur, at Lake Union Park. A perfect reason to see all the improvements they have been making to the park ahead of the World Cup. Not to mention, it’ll be a reason to enjoy a bike ride or walk along the lake before popping into a bar or restaurant once you’ve seen enough action. There will also be a variety of live performances throughout the day as well. The Seattle Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday, with races starting at 8:30 a.m.

Even more festivals

It’ll be busy at the Seattle Center this weekend. As the Festál series rolls on, this weekend’s celebration is the Indigenous People Festival. This is a day-long celebration of Native culture, including songs, dances, and other live performances, food, and plenty of opportunities to learn about Native communities and more. The Seattle Indigenous People Festival is Saturday at the Seattle Armory and is free to attend.

Also in Seattle Center, for those of age, the Washington Brewers Festival is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Your ticket will get you a glass and a chance to try beverages from 75 Washington Breweries! There will also be food for sale as well.

Seattle sports

There will be a ton of events to check out while the World Cup is in town, including the Seattle Soccer Celebration. This watch party will be floating on Elliot Bay at Pier 62. There will be a mini pitch to highlight your soccer skills, plus plenty of food, live music, and a chance to pick up your World Cup merch.

Sunday is Flag Day, and that means Free Entry to the National Parks! With a warm weekend full of sunshine, you’ll want to take advantage of this opportunity, but as always, plan ahead and make sure you know which areas are pet friendly! There are sure to be crowds as well, so get to the parks as early as you can.

Are you ready for the World Cup? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

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