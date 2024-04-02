‘People still miss her. We all miss her,’ Martinez-Cosman family reflects on tragedy 1 year later

SEATTLE — It’s been over a year since 58-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen alive at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park during the Mariners opening weekend.

She was found dead in Renton several days later, and police arrested Brett Michael Gitchel, who is now charged in her murder.

“So I was watching the game and I was staring at it and could see the seats she was sitting in and to me that was like ‘ok, now it’s like been a year,’” Ricardo Martinez, Leticia’s brother, said.

Martinez says it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for him and the family ever since this case garnered national attention.

“People still miss her. We all miss her,” he said.

Martinez says overall, he and the family are taking things day by day.

He remembers how generous and kind his sister was and that a beam of light was taken from the community too soon.

“She was just this very happy and outgoing person. And she was just full of energy. She would give the shirt off her back to anybody. She was super, super giving,” Martinez said.

Martinez tells KIRO 7 not only has the case remained fresh in their minds, but it feels as if the whole community remembers it.

“I can be walking down the street, and someone will come up to me and say ‘hey, you’re that guy.’ We will talk about it, and it eases me from talking about it more,” Martinez said.

He says right now, the family’s focus is to get justice for Leticia.

He says he is constantly checking in with prosecutors about the case.

During one of Gitchel’s court appearances, Martinez saw him as he tuned into the hearing through zoom.

“At first, I felt very angry for what he did. But the more I look at it, it’s more of how sad this dude is,” Martinez said.

But through it all, Martinez says the support from friends, family, and the community has been vital.

“I’m so thankful that I have that many good friends and her friends and family,” Martinez said.

Gitchel remains in the King County Jail under a $5 million dollar bond. His next hearing is scheduled for April 18th.

