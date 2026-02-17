‘People blow through that light:’ SUV slams into Everett tattoo shop after crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A tattoo shop is boarded up in Everett after an SUV slammed into it following a collision Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Rucker and 37th Street when a white car was hit by an SUV that went through a red light.

The force of the collision sent the SUV careening into Dragon Koi Tattoo nearby, smashing the doors and breaking the windows.

The SUV briefly caught fire, but luckily, neither driver was seriously hurt.

“People just blow through that light, not paying attention,” said Jim Hatloe, who owns a business right across the street and says he’s seen numerous collisions at the intersection. “I’ve seen probably a couple dozen in the last few years.”

Everett PD says the SUV driver, a man in his 40s, was cited for negligent driving – but adds the intersection is not considered one of the more problematic spots.

The owner of the tattoo shop declined to speak with KIRO 7 on camera but told us they were closed and no one was inside at the time of the collision.

It’s unclear just how much damage was done to his shop.

