Peninsula Truck Lines introduces a surcharge for regulatory WA, OR fees

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Peninsula Truck Lines announced it would apply a surcharge to freight shipments traveling from or to Washington or Oregon.

The company says the surcharge was created to offset the regulatory and compliance costs for the two states.

Both Washington and Oregon have enacted environmental regulations, including cap-and-trade legislation.

The company says the legislation has affected business costs.

A $3 surcharge will be added to each shipment and all freight entering or leaving Washington or Oregon.

Peninsula Truck Lines says that the additional cost will cover fuel-related programs, payroll and benefits mandates, and transportation funding packages.

“Peninsula Truck Lines has deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, and we are committed to serving this region safely, responsibly, and in full compliance with all applicable regulations,” said Tim Vander Pol, President and Chief Steward of Peninsula Truck Lines, Inc.

“This surcharge reflects a portion of the additional costs required to operate in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, while continuing to provide the high level of service our customers expect,” Vander Pol said.

The surcharge will go into effect on April 6.

