Pediatric heart care to expand at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma is expanding its partnership with Cincinnati Children’s to give more access to pediatric heart care.

The partnership will allow providers to recruit top medical talent, share best practices, optimize training, and improve treatment quality, an announcement said on Wednesday.

“This is another tangible way to fulfill our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future for all kids,” President and Market Leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network Jeff Poltawsky said.

The partnership will expand local access to pediatric cardiology, congenital heart care, and complex pediatric heart surgery.

“We know the burden that traveling to obtain health care puts on families,” said Michael Gaies, MD, executive co-director of the Heart Institute and director of the Division of Cardiology.

“Our heart experts at Cincinnati Children’s will work with clinicians at Mary Bridge Children’s to keep patients at their home hospital.”

