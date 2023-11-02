Pedestrian on SR 167 near Algona killed by semi-truck

ALGONA, Wash. — Southbound State Route 167 was closed near Algona after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The crash just north of Ellingson Road was reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

All traffic was diverted to 15th Street Northwest.

Johnson later said the victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where they later died.

Troopers are investigating why the pedestrian was in the road.

The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened by 2:18 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group