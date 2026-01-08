Local

Pedestrian in serious condition after crash on State Route 7 in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SR- 7 Crash The site of a pickup-pedestrian crash on SR-7. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol) (Washington State Patrol)
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that State Route 7 (SR-7) roadways were blocked in both directions after a pick-up truck ran into a pedestrian.

The accident happened on SR-7 at 52nd Ave. E. in Pierce County.

WSP says the pedestrian was riding a bike at the time of the accident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Northbound lanes have been opened, but the southbound traffic is being diverted at Weiler Rd.

The crash is currently being investigated by WSP.

