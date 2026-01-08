Pedestrian in serious condition after crash on State Route 7 in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that State Route 7 (SR-7) roadways were blocked in both directions after a pick-up truck ran into a pedestrian.
The accident happened on SR-7 at 52nd Ave. E. in Pierce County.
WSP says the pedestrian was riding a bike at the time of the accident.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Northbound lanes have been opened, but the southbound traffic is being diverted at Weiler Rd.
The crash is currently being investigated by WSP.
🚨: State Route 7 is fully blocked at 52nd Avenue East (Milepost 40) for a 1 pickup-pedestrian collision.— Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) January 8, 2026
Expect delays in the area for a while. Northbound lanes may open up shortly. pic.twitter.com/76nUmWr6LH
